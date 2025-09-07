Basallo departed Saturday's game against the Dodgers due to right-hand discomfort, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Basallo was hurt in the fifth inning when he was hit in the right hand by a foul tip. The rookie catcher originally tried to remain in the game, but he sailed a practice throw into center field and was subsequently lifted. Alex Jackson replaced Basallo behind the plate Saturday and would presumably be in line to start if Basallo needs to miss time, as Adley Rutschman (oblique) and Gary Sanchez (knee) are both on the injured list.