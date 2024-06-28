Basallo exited Thursday's game with Double-A Bowie due to a lower body contusion, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
No details were provided regarding the injury, though Basallo was just able to return from an ankle injury June 18 after a three-game absence. When healthy, he's had an impressive season at Bowie, hitting .281 with 11 homers and six stolen bases across 272 plate appearances as a 19-year-old.
