Basallo and the Orioles are finalizing an eight-year, $67 million contract extension Friday, which includes a club option for 2034, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The 21-year-old is one of the top prospects in baseball and was called up for his MLB debut last weekend, and the Orioles wasted little time locking him in long term. Basallo has gone 4-for-14 with a double and five RBI in his first four big-league games after posting a .966 OPS with 23 homers in 76 contests for Triple-A Norfolk this year. The extension maxes out at $88.5 million if the option is exercised and all the escalators are achieved. With Adley Rutschman (oblique) landing on the injured list Thursday, Basallo is poised to operate as Baltimore's No. 1 catcher for the immediate future, though the rookie is also likely to see a lot of time at designated hitter.