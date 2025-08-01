Orioles' Samuel Basallo: May debut in 2025
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
GM Mike Elias said Friday that Basallo is close to the majors and that it "would be beneficial" for him to see big-league action this season, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
The 20-year-old didn't seem likely to get a taste of the majors this season when the Orioles entered the campaign with postseason aspirations, but the organization has shifted focus after a poor start and were sellers at the trade deadline Thursday. Basallo is one of the top prospects in baseball and has a .273/.385/.599 slash line with 20 homers in just 66 games with Triple-A Norfolk this season. If he is called up later this season, he could see a lot of his action at designated hitter with Adley Rutschman entrenched behind the plate.
