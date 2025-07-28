Orioles' Samuel Basallo: Moves past oblique issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Basallo (oblique) went has gone 6-for-10 with a home run, two doubles, one walk, two RBI and two additional runs in two games for Triple-A Norfolk since returning to the lineup Saturday.
Basallo suffered a right oblique injury in Norfolk's final game before the All-Star break, but he was never placed on the 7-day injured list, even though he remained out of the lineup through the first week of the second half. The young backstop quelled any concerns about his health Saturday, when he rapped out a season-high five hits. He's now slashing .280./394/.615 with 20 home runs in 64 games this season for the Triple-A club.
