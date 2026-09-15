Basallo (shoulder) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's contest against the Mets.

It's the second straight day that Basallo has been out of the Orioles' lineup, and he has started only five of the past 12 contests. Basallo missed almost a month of action at the beginning of the second half with right shoulder inflammation, and manager Craig Albernaz noted Monday that Basallo's shoulder is still giving him issues, per Andy Kostka of TheBanner.com. The Orioles could eventually opt to shut Basallo down, but Albernaz has indicated that that's not under consideration just yet. Yohel Pozo is doing the catching for Baltimore on Tuesday.