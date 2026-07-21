Orioles' Samuel Basallo: Out of lineup again Tuesday

Basallo (shoulder) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Red Sox, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

It's the second straight absence from the lineup for Basallo after exiting Sunday's contest due to right shoulder discomfort. The 21-year-old indicated his shoulder is already feeling better and should be able to avoid a trip to the injured list, per Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com. Adley Rutschman (wrist) is already on the injured list, leaving Sam Huff and Chadwick Tromp to potentially split catching duties if Basallo misses more time.