Orioles' Samuel Basallo: Out of lineup versus Crochet
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Basallo is absent from the lineup for Thursday's contest versus the Red Sox.
The left-handed-hitting Basallo had started each of the previous five tilts, but he will get a breather as the Orioles take on lefty ace Garrett Crochet. Alex Jackson will fill in at catcher and bat ninth for Baltimore.
