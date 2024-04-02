Basallo (elbow) will serve as Double-A Bowie's designated hitter for the first week or so when their season opens Friday, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reports.

Basallo is working his way back from a right elbow stress fracture and is coming along in his throwing program but will not be ready to catch until around May 1. He is expected to play some first base after serving as a DH before eventually going back behind the plate. The top prospect hit .313/.402/.551 with 20 home runs across three levels last season.