Basallo (lower body) has gone 2-for-9 with a home run, a double, three RBI and three walks over three games since returning from injury.

Basallo has had trouble avoiding minor injuries this year, but the good news is that his most recent one, a lower-body contusion, only cost him a few days. The 19-year-old continues to impress at Double-A Bowie with a .277/.339/.465 slash line, 12 homers, 35 RBI and 38 runs scored across 69 contests.