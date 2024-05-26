Basallo (thumb) has gone 4-for-12 with a home run and four RBI over three games since returning from a thumb injury.

Basallo was removed from Tuesday's game versus Double-A Richmond, but he only ended up missing Wednesday's contest before returning to the lineup. The catcher has battled through a few ailments this season, but he's still managed a good .263/.301/.429 slash line with seven homers, 19 RBI, 20 runs scored and two stolen bases over 40 games with Double-A Bowie as a 19-year-old.