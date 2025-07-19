Basallo is dealing with an injury to his oblique and will be out of action with Triple-A Norfolk for at least the weekend, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Basallo is the Orioles' top prospect and arguably the top catching prospect in all of baseball. It's not yet clear how severe the oblique issue is, but it's serious enough to sideline the rising star for at least the weekend. Basallo has a .264/.383/591 slash line with 19 homers and 48 RBI through 62 games with Norfolk this season.