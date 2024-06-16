Basallo was removed from Double-A Bowie's 5-4 loss to Harrisburg on Saturday with a right ankle contusion, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Basallo is one of the Orioles' top prospects and is slashing .281/.331/.460 with 10 home runs and five stolen bases across 58 games with the Baysox. He went 0-for-6 on Saturday before being pulled. At this point, Basallo's injury doesn't seem to be significant.