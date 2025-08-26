The Orioles transferred Blewett (elbow) to the 60-day injured list Tuesday.

The right-hander has been sidelined by elbow discomfort since July 13, and he now won't be eligible to be reinstated until mid-September. Blewett has pitched for three MLB clubs this season and has a combined 5.48 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 35:18 K:BB over 44.1 innings.