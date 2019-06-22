The Orioles optioned Gilmartin to Triple-A Norfolk after Friday's 10-9 loss to the Mariners, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Gilmartin entered the rotation as a replacement for John Means (shoulder) and was unable to get the job done, lasting just 2.1 innings while yielding five runs on seven hits and two walks. The Orioles can get by without require a fifth starter again until July 2, so if Means isn't healthy by that point, minor-league arms Luis Ortiz and Chandler Shepherd could be next in line for trials in the Baltimore rotation.