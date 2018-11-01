Gilmartin was outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday.

Gilmartin was dropped from Baltimore's 40-man roster in order to clear up some space for prospects that need to be protected from the upcoming Rule 5 draft. The 28-year-old southpaw posted a 3.00 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 15:11 K:BB across 27 innings of relief in 2018.

