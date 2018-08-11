Orioles' Sean Gilmartin: Contract purchased from minors
Gilmartin had his contract selected from Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Gilmartin will be available for both games of Baltimore's doubleheader against Boston on Saturday. Since signing a minor-league deal with the organization last month, he's logged a 3.14 ERA and 1.05 WHIP with 12 strikeouts in 14.1 innings of relief for Norfolk. Expect him to be deployed in low-leverage spots.
More News
-
Orioles' Sean Gilmartin: Latches on with Orioles•
-
Sean Gilmartin: Released by St. Louis•
-
Cardinals' Sean Gilmartin: Designated for assignment•
-
Cardinals' Sean Gilmartin: Quickly claimed by St. Louis•
-
Mets' Sean Gilmartin: Designated for assignment Sunday•
-
Mets' Sean Gilmartin: Optioned to Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Jansen, Knebel, Rodney out?
Three closers are at risk of losing saves for very different reasons. Scott White looks into...
-
Prospects: Toussaint to get a look?
The Braves are close to debuting another exciting arm, and the White Sox are hinting at an...
-
Trade advice: Tips for the deadline
We don't all conduct ourselves the same way when trading, which can lead to pet peeves and...