Gilmartin had his contract selected from Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Gilmartin will be available for both games of Baltimore's doubleheader against Boston on Saturday. Since signing a minor-league deal with the organization last month, he's logged a 3.14 ERA and 1.05 WHIP with 12 strikeouts in 14.1 innings of relief for Norfolk. Expect him to be deployed in low-leverage spots.

