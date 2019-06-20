Orioles' Sean Gilmartin: Could be primary pitcher Friday
Gilmartin could work as the primary pitcher Friday in Seattle, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
He has not pitched since being recalled from Triple-A earlier this week, and with John Means (shoulder) landing on the injured list, Gilmartin is the most obvious candidate to step in as the primary pitcher. He threw three innings in his last appearance June 14, and may not even go long enough to qualify for a win, even following an opener. Gilmartin had a 2.48 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 40:11 K:BB in 36.1 innings at Triple-A.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Thursday Waivers, winners & losers
The arrival of Zac Gallen and potential rotation return of Julio Urias highlight Thursday's...
-
Prospects: Luzardo, McKay nearing debut
Zac Gallen is in the big leagues, hopefully long after you made the choice to stash him. If...
-
Prospect Call Up: Gallen's turn
Minor-league breakout Zac Gallen becomes the latest promising arm to get a shot in the Marlins...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's winners/losers
Heath Cummings tries to catch you up on a busy Tuesday night in baseball with waiver advice...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
As several big name bats return to active duty, their trade value can be difficult to gauge....
-
Rookie hitters: ranks & tiers
Heath Cummings ranks the rookie hitters for the rest of the season, starting with Fernando...