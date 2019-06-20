Gilmartin could work as the primary pitcher Friday in Seattle, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

He has not pitched since being recalled from Triple-A earlier this week, and with John Means (shoulder) landing on the injured list, Gilmartin is the most obvious candidate to step in as the primary pitcher. He threw three innings in his last appearance June 14, and may not even go long enough to qualify for a win, even following an opener. Gilmartin had a 2.48 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 40:11 K:BB in 36.1 innings at Triple-A.

More News
Our Latest Stories