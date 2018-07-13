Gilmartin signed a minor-league contract with the Orioles on Friday, David Hall of The Norfolk Virginian-Pilot reports.

Gilmartin was released by the Cardinals at the start of July after posting a 4.66 ERA and 1.39 WHIP over 46.1 innings for Triple-A Memphis. The 28-year-old will join Triple-A Norfolk for his new organization.

