Gilmartin cleared waivers and accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A Norfolk on Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Gilmartin was designated for assignment earlier this week but will stick with the organization after going unclaimed on waivers. The 29-year-old allowed five runs on seven hits over 2.1 innings during his lone appearance with the Orioles.

