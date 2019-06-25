Orioles' Sean Gilmartin: Removed from 40-man roster
Gilmartin was designated for assignment Tuesday.
Gilmartin allowed five runs while recording just seven outs at the big-league level this season. His 2.48 ERA in 36.1 frames for Triple-A Norfolk could be enough for another team to claim him on waivers. Taylor Scott was claimed from Seattle in a corresponding move.
