Gilmartin will start Friday's game against the Mariners, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Gilmartin was in consideration to follow an opener Friday but will instead receive the start with John Means (shoulder) on the injured list. The 29-year-old has not thrown 50 pitches in an appearance in the minors this season so it's likely to be more of a bullpen day for the Orioles.

