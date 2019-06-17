Gilmartin had his contract purchased from Triple-A Norfolk on Monday.

Gilmartin will join the Orioles after notching a solid 2.48 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 40:11 K:BB in 36.1 innings with the Tides. The southpaw compiled a 3.00 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 27 innings with the big club last season. Joey Rickard was designated for assignment to free up a 40-man spot for Gilmartin, while David Hess was optioned to Triple-A to make room on the 25-man roster.

More News
Our Latest Stories