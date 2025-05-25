Dominguez notched a save in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Red Sox, allowing one run on two hits while striking out one batter over 1.2 innings.

Dominguez entered with one out in the eighth inning, inheriting runners on first and second with Baltimore clinging to a 1-0 lead. He did a fine job preserving the advantage, striking out Jarren Duran before getting Rafael Devers to foul out. The Orioles tacked on a run in the top of the ninth, which proved to be huge when Abraham Toro tagged Dominguez for a solo home run to begin the bottom of the frame. Dominguez allowed another hit -- a one-out single -- but was successfully able to close out the game for his first save of the season. The right-hander still has a poor 6.00 ERA on the campaign, and his usage in the ninth inning in the second game of the twin bill was likely a result of Felix Bautista pitching in Game 1, so there's probably no reason to believe a changing of the closer role is coming anytime soon in Baltimore.