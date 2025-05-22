Dominguez threw a clean 11th inning in Wednesday's 8-4 extra-innings victory over the Brewers. He struck out one.

Dominguez sealed the victory in extra innings for the Orioles, but it's been a struggle for him overall since opening the year with a scoreless streak of 8.1 innings. Over his last 7.2 frames, the right-hander has a 9.39 ERA and 9:6 K:BB. With Andrew Kittredge having made his season debut Wednesday, Dominguez now has more competition for high-leverage work in the Orioles' bullpen.