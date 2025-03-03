Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Monday that Dominguez could see save opportunities early on in the season on days Felix Bautista (elbow) is unavailable, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Bautista won't pitch back-to-back days or throw more than one inning at a time initially in his first season back from Tommy John surgery. That opens the door to save chances for others, with Gregory Soto and Andrew Kittredge (knee) being named along with Dominguez by Hyde in what will be a "mix and match" situation. Dominguez served as the Orioles' primary closer down the stretch last season, going 10-for-11 in regular-season save chances after being acquired at the trade deadline.