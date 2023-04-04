Johnson (elbow) will open the year on the 60-day injured list.
He is listed at Triple-A Norfolk, but having never pitched above High-A, Johnson would likely head to High-A or Double-A if he can ramp up before the end of the minor-league season. The hard-throwing righty underwent Tommy John surgery in August of 2022 just after getting traded from the Rays to the Orioles as part of the three-team trade that sent Trey Mancini to Houston and Jose Siri to Tampa Bay. Johnson has late-inning stuff if he needs to move to the bullpen due to durability issues. With the move to the 60-day IL, Johnson doesn't count against Baltimore's 40-man roster.
