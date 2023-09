Johnson (elbow) was promoted from High-A Aberdeen to Double-A Bowie on Sunday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Johnson missed most of this season while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery. He's allowed four runs and posted a 10:3 K:BB over 7.1 innings across the lowest three levels of the minors. With Aberdeen's season coming to an end, Johnson will get a few more appearances at Bowie to wrap up the campaign.