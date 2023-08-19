Johnson (elbow) began a rehab assignment with the Orioles' Florida Complex League affiliate, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.
Johnson was acquired last August as part of a three-team trade and subsequently underwent Tommy John surgery. He hasn't been ruled out for the year, but the right-hander will likely need multiple weeks of rehab appearances before settling in at either High-A Aberdeen or Double-A Bowie to close out the campaign.
