Orioles' Seth Smith: Benched for second straight day
Smith is out of the lineup Monday against the Rays, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Smith's departure from the lineup Sunday against a right-handed pitcher (the Astros' Lance McCullers) was surprising, but the outfielder's benching Monday is business as usual with a lefty (Blake Snell) starting. Since Smith is sporting a respectable .338 against righties this season, it's still expected that he'll retain a near-everyday role for the Orioles, despite the back-to-back absences.
