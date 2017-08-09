Play

Orioles' Seth Smith: Dealing with sore hamstring

Manager Buck Showalter said Smith didn't play Wednesday due to a sore hamstring, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Showalter didn't offer much else regarding Smith's status, so it remains unclear when the issue cropped up or how serious it is. Consider him day-to-day for now, while more should be known about his status closer to Thursday's series opener against the A's.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast