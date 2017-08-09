Orioles' Seth Smith: Dealing with sore hamstring
Manager Buck Showalter said Smith didn't play Wednesday due to a sore hamstring, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Showalter didn't offer much else regarding Smith's status, so it remains unclear when the issue cropped up or how serious it is. Consider him day-to-day for now, while more should be known about his status closer to Thursday's series opener against the A's.
More News
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...