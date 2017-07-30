Orioles' Seth Smith: Hits bench Sunday
Smith is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rangers, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.
With lefty Martin Perez on the hill for the opposition, Smith will retreat to the bench following a four-game stretch of starts in which he went 3-for-11 with three walks. Craig Gentry will settle into right field in place of Smith, batting ninth.
