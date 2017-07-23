Orioles' Seth Smith: Hits bench Sunday

Smith is out of the lineup Sunday against the Astros.

Smith is usually a mainstay in the lineup against right-handers, but manager Buck Showalter will have the outfielder hit the bench for the second time in three days against a righty. The decision to bench Smith may have just been a means of finding some work for Hyun Soo Kim, but it's not expected that Smith will surrender his platoon role on a permanent basis. The 28-year-old has been quite productive over the last six games he's played, batting 9-for-21 with three home runs and four RBI.