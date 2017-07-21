Orioles' Seth Smith: Not in Friday's lineup

Smith is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Astros.

Smith retreats to the bench for the third straight game as Joey Rickard draws another start in right field. The past two days Smith sat due to an opposing southpaw, but with right-hander Mike Fiers taking the mound against Baltimore on Friday, he's likely taking a seat while Rickard looks to expand on his 2-for-4 performance at the plate during Thursday's contest.