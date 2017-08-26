Play

Orioles' Seth Smith: Not in lineup Saturday

Smith is out of the lineup Saturday against the Red Sox, Jon Meoli of the Baltimore Sun reports.

Smith will occupy a seat on the bench in favor of Craig Gentry as Boston trots out left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez to the mound. During the month of August, Smith is hitting .294/.400/.451 with one home run and seven RBI.

