Orioles' Seth Smith: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Smith is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Rangers.

Smith will take a seat on the bench as the Rangers trot out left-hander Martin Perez to take the mound for Wednesday's contest. In his place, Joey Rickard draws the start in right, while batting eighth.

