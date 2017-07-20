Orioles' Seth Smith: Out again Thursday

Smith is not in the lineup for Thursday's series finale against Texas.

Smith is out for the second consecutive game with lefty Cole Hamels taking the mound for the Rangers on Thursday. Joey Rickard will man right field yet again, while batting ninth.

