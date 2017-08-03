Orioles' Seth Smith: Out against lefty Thursday

Smith is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Tigers.

As per usual, Smith will head to the bench as the Tigers send out a left-handed starter (Matt Boyd). Joey Rickard is starting in right field in his stead, batting seventh.

