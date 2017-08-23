Play

Orioles' Seth Smith: Out of lineup Wednesday

Smith is not in Wednesday's lineup against the A's.

Smith will retreat to the bench following four straight starts, while Ryan Flaherty draws the assignment in right. Since the beginning of the month, Smith is hitting .289/.396/.467 with one home run and five RBI.

