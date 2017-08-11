Orioles' Seth Smith: Returns to lineup Thursday
Smith (hamstring) is batting seventh and starting in left field for Thursday's series opener against the A's.
The veteran outfielder had been dealing with some hamstring soreness that kept him on the bench for Wednesday's game against the Angels. However, it seems that the issue was minor as Smith will draw back in for Thursday's contest. He'll face Oakland righty Chris Smith, who owns a 4.82 ERA and a 1.36 WHIP over five appearances this season.
