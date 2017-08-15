Play

Orioles' Seth Smith: Sits versus lefty

Smith is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Mariners.

As expected, Smith will head to the bench with the opposition sending out a left-handed pitcher (Andrew Albers). Joey Rickard is starting in right field in his place, batting ninth.

