Orioles' Seth Smith: Sits vs. lefty

Smith is not in the lineup Monday against the Royals.

As has been the case, Smith will head to the bench as the Royals send out left-handed starter Danny Duffy. Joey Rickard will take over for him in right field for the contest.

