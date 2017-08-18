Play

Orioles' Seth Smith: Starting game on bench Friday

Smith is not starting Friday against the Angels.

As usual, Smith will take a seat against a left-handed starting pitcher, this time Andrew Heaney. Anthony Santander is taking his place in right field and batting seventh.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast