Baz (5-14) earned the win over the Athletics on Saturday, allowing two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out four batters over 5.2 innings.

Baz breezed through his first five innings, and Baltimore's offense staked him to a 4-0 lead. The righty faded in the sixth, giving up two runs on two hits, two walks and a hit-by-pitch before he was pulled with two outs and the bases loaded. Reliever Alex Hoppe avoided further damage, and Baz went on to record his first victory since June 12. During his 12-start winless stretch, Baz went 0-8, though he pitched to a respectable 3.35 ERA over seven starts at home and a tolerable 4.02 ERA overall during that span. He'll try to build a winning streak his next time out, which is slated to be a matchup in Baltimore against Boston.