Baz (1-5) took the loss Friday, giving up three runs on six hits and three walks over seven innings as the Orioles were downed 3-2 by the Nationals. He struck out four.

The right-hander produced his longest outing of the season and his first quality start on 108 pitches (69 strikes), but a lack of run support kept him out of the win column. Control remains Baz's biggest bugaboo, as he's issued at least three free passes in three straight starts and carries a 42:22 K:BB through 51.1 innings to go along with a 5.26 ERA and 1.52 WHIP. He'll try to build on this performance in his next trip to the mound, which is scheduled to come on the road next week in his old Tampa Bay stomping grounds.