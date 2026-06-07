Orioles' Shane Baz: Takes loss in Toronto

Baz (3-6) took the loss against the Blue Jays on Sunday, allowing five runs (one earned) on seven hits and one walk while striking out three across 5.2 innings.

Baz kept the Blue Jays off the board until the sixth inning, when he gave up a leadoff home run to Yohendrick Pinango. Baz ran into bad luck in the frame after a fielding error put runners on the corners with two outs, but he would have escaped with just the one run given up had Ernie Clement been ruled out of the basepath on Brandon Valenzuela's RBI groundout, per Jake Rill of MLB.com. The five runs Baz gave up were his most in a start since May 9 against the Athletics, but he's yielded one earned run in three of his last four outings. He'll take a 4.09 ERA and 1.38 WHIP across 77 innings into his next start, which is slated for next weekend at home against the Padres.