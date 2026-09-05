Baz (5-15) took the loss against the Red Sox on Friday, allowing one run on four hits and two walks while striking out six across 6.1 innings.

A solo homer by Boston's Mickey Gasper in the first inning was the only run that the Red Sox scored off Baz and the Orioles. Unfortunately for Baz, his Orioles teammates couldn't get on the board themselves, resulting in the 10th loss this season that the right-hander has taken in starts in which he's allowed three earned runs or less. He has only five wins to his name this season despite posting a respectable 3.91 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 145:57 K:BB over 163.1 innings. Baz is lined up to face the Guardians at home next week, in what is shaping up to be a key series in the race for the AL Wild Card.