Orioles' Shane Baz: Tough-luck loss Saturday

Baz (4-10) took the loss Saturday against the Phillies, allowing one run on six hits and one walk in 6.1 innings. He struck out four.

It was a hard-luck loss for Baz, who held an imposing Philadelphia lineup scoreless until the fifth inning. The right-hander has found his groove after opening the year with a 5.48 ERA through his first eight starts, as he's logged nine quality starts in his last 14 outings and given up more two runs just four times during that span. Baz will carry a decent 3.86 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 111:45 K:BB over 128.1 frames into his next scheduled appearance in Texas.