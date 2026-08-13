Orioles' Shane Baz: Velocity down in Wednesday's loss

Baz (4-12) took the loss Wednesday, coughing up five runs on nine hits and a walk over three innings as the Orioles fell 7-5 to the Twins. He struck out two.

The right-hander took his sixth straight losing decision, a streak that began June 18 against the Mariners, and more worrying for Baltimore, Baz's velocity was way down Wednesday. Per Jake Rill of MLB.com, Baz averaged 94.0 mph with his fastball and topped out at 95.4 mph, a significant drop from the 96.0 mph he's averaged with the pitch in 2026. Through 139.1 innings this season, he sports a 4.00 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 122:47 K:BB, and Baz will look to bounce back in his next outing, which lines up to come early next week at home against the Yankees.