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Orioles' Shane Baz: Winless skid reaches 10 games

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Baz (4-11) allowed two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out nine over eight innings in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Rangers.

Baz was excellent for most of the night, but one mistake was enough to saddle him with another loss. The right-hander held Texas scoreless through five innings before Joc Pederson took him deep for a two-run homer in the sixth, accounting for all of the Rangers' scoring. Baz then retired the final eight batters he faced, but the offense couldn't support him with a turnaround. Despite his ugly 4-11 record, Baz owns a solid 3.76 ERA with a 1.32 WHIP. He's winless in his last 10 starts, going 0-5 with a 3.31 ERA and 1.21 WHIP over that stretch. He's scheduled to make his next start on the road against the Twins.

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